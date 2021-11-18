Untold Story Of Gollum To Be Told On Switch

Don't chop your finger off for this one.

The Lord of the Rings universe is returning to Switch for the first time in nearly a decade.

Nacon (formerly Bigben) have announced Gollum: The Untold Story will come to Switch this evening. It was also announced for all currently active platforms (PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series) so it is not known in what fashion the game will come. A release window was also not provided.

Gollum will mark the return of Lord of the Rings to Nintendo consoles for the first time since a 2013 Lego game.