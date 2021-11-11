.hack//G.U Last Recode Collection Announced For March Switch Release

Clearly this is a game named by little Bobby Tables.

A collection of latter day PlayStation 2 RPGs that has appeared in multiple ratings authority has finally been confirmed for Switch.

Bandai Namco have announced the .hack//G.U Last Recode collection will come to Switch on 10 March 2022 in Japan, with an English release for southeast Asian regions (Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan as examples). Although the announcement was only made for Asia, ratings authorities in Europe and the North American ESRB have also rated the collection.

Last Recode compiles remakes of the 2006-07 PS2 "MMO" volumes with a new fourth chapter. It was originally developed by frequent Bandai Namco collaborators CyberConnect2, and the collection previously released on the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.