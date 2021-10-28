Nintendo Issues Internal Response To Serial Harassment Of Activision Blizzard Employees

Bowser spitting internal fire on this one.

An email from Doug Bowser sent to all Nintendo employees on Friday has clarified Nintendo's stance on the ongoing culture of harassment at Activision Blizzard.

Following the publishing of an expose in the Wall Street Journal (possibly paywalled) this past Tuesday, Nintendo of America sent an email to all hands at Nintendo of America on Friday that was obtained by Fanbyte. In the email, Bowser underlined the seriousness of the allegations:

“Along with all of you, I’ve been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company,” Bowser begins. “I find these accounts distressing and disturbing, They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values and policies.”

Bowser confirmed further in the email that some kind of action was taken against Activision Blizzard with others being assessed, though no specifics were provided. Additionally, the company has been working with the Electronic Software Association to try and curb the ongoing issues that were first brought to light by a lawsuit filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing this past summer, and then brought back into the focus by the WSJ article.

Similar internal emails were sent at Sony and Microsoft, with Sony head Jim Ryan saying “We outreached to Activision immediately after the article was published to express our deep concern and to ask how they plan to address the claims made in the article... We do not believe their statements of response properly address the situation." Microsoft's Phil Spencer followed up by stating the company was "evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments."

At last report a small group of Activision Blizzard shareholders, and at least 500 employees of the company, have called for Kotick to resign or be fired; the board, largely appointed by Kotick due to his ownership of Activision for more than three decades, is standing behind the embattled CEO.