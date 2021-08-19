We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Switch Firmware Adds Support For Bluetooth Audio

by Donald Theriault - September 14, 2021, 8:14 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

No mics, no folders, but still a major boost.

A new version of Switch system software has added far more than stability.

The version 13 update, available now, has activated support for Bluetooth audio. A list of restrictions for using the headphones can be found on Nintendo's support page, but the major ones are only one headset can be active at a time and using headsets limits the available controllers to two wireless ones (eg: one set of Joy-Cons).

Other features in the update include an option for upgrading firmware on the docks that will come with the Switch OLED, and an option to restrict internet access to a system when in sleep mode for additional battery savings. By default, the latter setting maintains the internet connection fully (for background downloading).

Enner8 hours ago

How low can the lat(ency) go!

Ever since trying and failing to play a smartphone rhythm game over the bluetooth connection with a car's audio deck and some gifted wireless speakers, I'm skeptical of wireless audio for video games. I am aware of low-latency codecs and hardware that will help in this issue, but I haven't made the purchase.

A wire will never betray you! . . . until it snaps.

