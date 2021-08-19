New Switch Firmware Adds Support For Bluetooth Audio

No mics, no folders, but still a major boost.

A new version of Switch system software has added far more than stability.

The version 13 update, available now, has activated support for Bluetooth audio. A list of restrictions for using the headphones can be found on Nintendo's support page, but the major ones are only one headset can be active at a time and using headsets limits the available controllers to two wireless ones (eg: one set of Joy-Cons).

Other features in the update include an option for upgrading firmware on the docks that will come with the Switch OLED, and an option to restrict internet access to a system when in sleep mode for additional battery savings. By default, the latter setting maintains the internet connection fully (for background downloading).