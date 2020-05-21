We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

North America Receives Major Switch eShop Sale

by Donald Theriault - June 9, 2020, 10:27 am PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Time to start a run on microSD cards.

One of Nintendo of America's E3 traditions continues, even without a show to apply it to.

A major summer sale has added nearly 800 games to the on sale list for the territory, with most running until June 16th. A Nintendo sale which includes the likes of Dragon Quest Builders 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Super Mario Party are joined by multiple 3rd party sales.

The full list of games on sale is sorted alphabetically here: note the prices quoted are Canadian.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement