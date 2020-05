A good walk, spoiled.

2K's newest entry into licensed sports will be in the Switch clubhouse this summer.

PGA Tour 2K21 will launch on Switch day and date with other platforms on August 21. The officially licensed PGA Tour game will feature a full featured course and player designer and online multiplayer.

PGA is developed by HB Studios, who developed The Golf Club games for PC / Xbox One / PlayStation 4 in the past.