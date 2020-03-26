We don't get a new game officially, but we do have Phanto and the ability to pick stuff up.

Super Mario Maker 2 will drop its final update in a couple of days with some long-requested features.

New power-ups will be available: the "SMB2 Mushroom" for Super Mario Bros levels which introduces Mario 2's appearance and the ability to pick up enemies, the Frog Suit for SMB3, the Power Balloon for Super Mario World, and the Flying Squirrel Suit for New Super Mario Bros U. Mario 3D World will get five new block sets; a cannon block, a helicopter block, a POW block, a Goomba suit (for stealth sections) and a Bullet Bill block. The Koopalings, with their unique powers, will also be an option for bosses.

New course elements include a "Cursed Key" (summons Phanto), "on-off trampolines", and Mechakoopas with the ability to fire beams and have jet propulsion at night.

A World Maker will allow for the creation of self-made Mario games via Course World. Up to eight worlds with different themes can be created, with a total of 40 playable levels insertable and full map customization.

The update is slated to launch on April 22 (US time).