Switch System 10.0 Adds Button Remapping, Ability To Move Software

...and of course, stability. But no folders.
A new version of the Switch's system software has added a couple of highly demanded features.
Version 10.0 can now be downloaded to the Switch and Switch Lite. Among the new features:
- The ability to copy games/DLC/updates to the system memory or SD card depending on what is necessary. In a test, a 12.5GB file took approximately 7 minutes to move from a high-speed SD card to the Switch (rev 2)'s memory.
- System level button remapping for official Nintendo controllers (the Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller). This includes analog stick and button configurations, as well as the buttons on the Lite.
- The Display Play Activity setting has been moved to a new menu called "Play Activity Settings". Currently, the options allow for limiting the display of public play data, or deleting all history.
- Inidividual news items can now be bookmarked.
- New icons (Animal Crossing; New Horizons themed).
- "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."