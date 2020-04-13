We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Switch System 10.0 Adds Button Remapping, Ability To Move Software

by Donald Theriault - April 13, 2020, 5:29 pm PDT
Total comments: 4

...and of course, stability. But no folders.

A new version of the Switch's system software has added a couple of highly demanded features.

Version 10.0 can now be downloaded to the Switch and Switch Lite. Among the new features:

  • The ability to copy games/DLC/updates to the system memory or SD card depending on what is necessary. In a test, a 12.5GB file took approximately 7 minutes to move from a high-speed SD card to the Switch (rev 2)'s memory.
  • System level button remapping for official Nintendo controllers (the Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller). This includes analog stick and button configurations, as well as the buttons on the Lite.
  • The Display Play Activity setting has been moved to a new menu called "Play Activity Settings". Currently, the options allow for limiting the display of public play data, or deleting all history.
  • Inidividual news items can now be bookmarked.
  • New icons (Animal Crossing; New Horizons themed).
  • "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

Talkback

TurdFurgy10 hours ago

Too bad this button remapping feature came out after April 1st...

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer9 hours ago

I'm happy that copying niche accessibility features from the PS Vita has taken priority over giving us Folders.

Spak-Spang8 hours ago

All I really want is the show all games to be first and then the most recently played games.

stevey2 hours ago

Quote:

Ability To Move Software

I got my hopes up that Nintendo was finally going to let us download games off carts.

