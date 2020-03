Where else would you go to play checkers, solitaire, and... shogi?

A hot DS seller is getting expanded and brought to Switch this year.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics will launch digitally and physically on June 5 for US$39.99/C$49.99. It will feature play for up to four players locally and online.

In addition to classic western board and card games, the Switch edition will have two forms of shogi, Mancala, and even slot car races.