The Messenger Developers Tackle the RPG Genre in Sea of Stars

The Kickstarter campaign for the action RPG kicks off today.

Sea of Stars is the next game from Sabotage Studios, the team behind 2018's The Messenger.

The turn-based RPG was revealed today alongside a Kickstarter, which says the game is set to come to PC and consoles in 2022. While the teaser below only shows off two characters, six are planned for the game that features platforming-like traversal, timed hits, and no random encounters. The narrative is set to be a prequel in the same universe as The Messenger. The soundtrack will be from Rainbowdragoneyes, the same composer as The Messenger.

The Kickstarter campaign runs until April 18 and you can back it for $35 Canadian (about $23.88) for a copy of the game when it comes out around March 2022.