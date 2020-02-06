Dungeon of the Endless Getting A Signature Edition Release

An award-winning Rogue-Like lands a special physical release.

Signature Edition has just announced that Dungeon of the Endless, an award-winning Rogue-Like Dungeon-Defense game developed by Amplitude Studios, will be released sometime this Spring.

The gameplay of Dungeon of the Endless has you and your team of heroes protecting the generator of your crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as you try to find your way out.

The Signature Edition includes a host of goodies, including:

- Region free copy of Dungeon of the Endless on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 - Two limited edition enamel pins - Collector’s art card - Numbered collector’s certificate - 60-page Dungeon of the Endless artbook - Sturdy “Sierra” box with foam insert - Outer sleeve featuring alternative artwork

For more info visit Signature Edition's website.

Signature Games also announced that the recently shown Spirit of the North will be available to pre-order from Friday 6th March at 7am PT / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.