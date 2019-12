Latest sequel in the popular brawler franchise kicks it up a notch.

Today's Indie World presentation had a brief trailer for Streets of Rage 4 from developer Dotemu that showed off a new character, Adam Hunter, from the original Streets of Rage. It features a cartoon-like aesthetic and music from Yuzo Koshiro, among other notable Japanese composers.

Streets of Rage 4 will launch during the first half of 2020.