We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Video

John Plays New Star Fox-like from Original Star Fox Designer

by John Rairdin - February 24, 2026, 9:01 am EST
Total comments: 1

How long can he spend on a very short demo?

The local Star Fox nerd sits down with Wild Blue Skies, the new Star Fox inspired title from Giles Goddard and Chuhai Labs.

Talkback

broodwars12 minutes ago

I'm surprised that the new Legal-side Nintendo hasn't slapped down the Cease & Desist on a game this blatantly trying to emulate Star Fox 64. From the looks of your video, it also doesn't seem to be a particularly great attempt (particularly with the sluggish movement and the spongy enemies, as particularly seen with the boss), though it's just a demo so there's time for improvement.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement