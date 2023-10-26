We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Video Game Memoir A Game In The Life Now Available

by Jordan Rudek - November 16, 2023, 9:00 am EST
Total comments: 1

NWR Reviews Editor's debut book releases today.

Jordan Rudek has spent the last three years working on his first book, A Game In The Life: A Personal Journey Through Timeless Video Games. After many hours of editing, polishing, and reworking, the book is finally releasing today, November 16. It's currently available as an eBook, but a physical version is in the works as well. The snazzy cover was done by none other than Site Director John Rairdin and his wife Kaytee.

You can find store links where you can purchase A Game In The Life here, with Amazon being added soon.

Talkback

Dlloyd82David Lloyd, Reviews Editor15 hours ago

Where’s the official review?

This book is being denied the 10/10 it clearly deserves.

There was once a hero at NWR that gave Final Fantasy VIII the 10/10 it deserved, who at NWR will stand up for Jordan’s book now?

