Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Features Wall Meat, Releasing In October

A rumor for now because of a certain platform being missing from the trailer...

The 40th anniversary of Castlevania is not going unwhipped.

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse received a release date trailer in today's Xbox showcase, confirming an October 15 launch. Classic gameplay was shown in the trailer (below), including the beloved "whip a wall for health restoring meat" technique.

Although Belmont's Curse was announced for a Switch release in addition to PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam), and Xbox, the presentation version of the trailer omitted Switch from the release platforms. The standalone version of the trailer omits PS5 and Steam, replacing it with credit to the key artist. We are attempting to obtain confirmation that the Switch version will be day and date, but it may be announced at a later time (such as in a Direct should one occur this month).