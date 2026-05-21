Switch And Switch 2 System Software Updated, New Languages And Dark Mode For Switch eShop Included

Bonuses for at least two members of the NWR staff.

Another system software update has come to the Switch family, and somehow the Switch is the primary beneficiary.

The version 22.5 update can now be downloaded from the Settings menu, and makes a few changes in addition to the usual stability updates.

The Switch version of the update increases the speed of the eShop, almost to the level of the Switch 2's, and the eShop now respects the system theme: if the Switch uses "Basic Dark" as the theme, the eShop now uses it.

The Switch 2 now has support for Dutch and Russian to the accessibility settings.

Both systems now have the ability to set a PIN for situations where authentication is requested such as logging into the eShop or using saved payment information.