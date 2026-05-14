Star Fox 2026 From Developer of Mario Kart Live

A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.

Velan Studios, the team behind games like Mario Kart Live, have been revealed as the developer on Star Fox 2026.

We’ve been passionately working on this for a while, and we’re so proud to finally share it with the world: Velan Studios is the developer of Star Fox™! Collaborating with Nintendo and bringing Fox McCloud and crew to Nintendo Switch 2 is truly an honor. #StarFox #NintendoSwitch2



[image or embed] — Velan Studios (@velanstudios.bsky.social) June 9, 2026 at 10:15 AM

According to Velan, the game will run in their proprietary Viper engine. With all cutscenes being rendered in real-time.