Star Fox 2026 From Developer of Mario Kart Live

A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.
Velan Studios, the team behind games like Mario Kart Live, have been revealed as the developer on Star Fox 2026.
We’ve been passionately working on this for a while, and we’re so proud to finally share it with the world: Velan Studios is the developer of Star Fox™!
Collaborating with Nintendo and bringing Fox McCloud and crew to Nintendo Switch 2 is truly an honor. #StarFox #NintendoSwitch2— Velan Studios (@velanstudios.bsky.social) June 9, 2026 at 10:15 AM
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According to Velan, the game will run in their proprietary Viper engine. With all cutscenes being rendered in real-time.
Star Fox™ on Nintendo Switch 2 is developed in VIPER, our in-house game engine at Velan. It allowed us to bring Fox and his crew back in higher fidelity than ever before, with gameplay running at 60fps and all cinematics rendered in real-time.— Velan Studios (@velanstudios.bsky.social) June 9, 2026 at 10:15 AM
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