Pokemon Go Announces 2025 Wild Area Event

Ironic that something with Prankster in the main series jumped the gun.

The next major weekend for Pokemon Go will cap a season focused on transformation.

The second "Wild Area" event has been announced with two components: an in person event in Nagasaki, Japan on the 8th and 9th of November, and a worldwide event the following weekend. The spotlighted Pokemon will be of the Dark and Fairy types, with the head being the Pokemon Go debut of the Impidimp evolution line. Full details are on the game's website.

The event will serve as a capper to the game's "Tales of Transformation" arc (from September 2 - December 2), which will focus on Mega Evolution with the release of the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A and mark the free release of the mythical Keldeo following a paid release in December of 2022.