Kirby AIr Riders Reveals November 20 Launch And Developer In Direct

The coveted "pre-American Thanksgiving" slot has returned.

We now have a date and a developer for Kirby Air Riders from today's dedicated Direct.

The Direct's last scene showed that the green flag will fall on November 20 for the racing game. It was also confirmed during the Direct that Masahiro Sakurai's Sora Ltd would be reuniting with Bandai Namco (in lieu of HAL Laboratories) to develop Air Riders as well, following the collaboration for the last three Smash Bros. games.

The game's digital preorder (payment on November 13) has gone live on the eShop, indicating an MSRP of $69.99 US / $99.99 Canadian and a 25GB file size requirement.