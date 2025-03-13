From Software Bringing Elden Ring, Exclusive Game To Switch 2

We're finally getting the other thing that keeps George R. R. Martin from finishing the books.

The ungodly popular games of From Software will be represented on Switch.

One of the first 3rd party announcements of the Direct was the "Tarnished" version of 2022's Elden Ring will come to Switch 2 this year. It will include the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion (2024) plus some new customization options on top.

The final 3rd party announcements was a brand new title. The Duskbloods, an open world action RPG in a similar style, will launch as a Switch 2 exclusive in 2026.