Video Game History Foundation Library Opens in Early Access

And it is free!

The Video Game History Foundation has today officially launched their digital library of research materials in early access. At launch the library already consists more than 1,500 text searchable out-of-print video game magazines including those rarely available to the public, previously unseen game developement materials, artwork, press kits, promotional materials, and more.

You can visit the library at Library.GameHistory.Org

Headlining the launch are the Mark Flitman collection and the Cyan collection. NWR was previously given access to a small selection of the Mark Flitman collection for our 30th anniversary Star Fox documentary and our deep dive into Dylan Cuthbert's Eclipse demo. Both of which were produced in collaboration with the Video Game History Foundation. The Cyan collection meanwhile contains over 100 hours of the footage from the production of the Myst series.

You can learn more about the library and VGHF's plans for the future here.