Falcom Provides More Details On Trails In The Sky Remake, Announces Enhanced Ys X Nordics

The Trails details include an unexpected publisher.

Nihon Falcom has gotten out ahead of this weekend's Jump Festa event with a couple of announcements today.

The remake of the Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky First Chapter announced in the August Partner Showcase has received a new trailer, along with a confirmation of simultaneous worldwide release next fall. The game will be published in the West at least by GungHo Online Entertainment, who recently announced remakes of the Lunar RPG series and previously published Grandia remakes.

Falcom also announced that Ys X: Nordics is going to get the (Persona 5) Royal treatment. A new version of the game called Ys X: Proud Nordics was announced that offers expanded story elements and battle techniques. Due out in 2025 in Japan, platforms have not been announced.