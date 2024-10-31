Pair Of Early Works From 999 Scenario Writer Receiving First Official Localization

Time bending before the DS made it cool.

Some early works from one of the more unique scenario writers in games will be remastered for Switch next year, and no fan translations will be required.

Spike Chunsoft have confirmed that they will be publishing remastered versions of Ever 17 - The Out Of Infinity and Never 7 - The End Of Infinity on the Switch, with full localization for the first time. The duo will launch on March 6: Never 7 will have a MSRP of $19.99 US or equivalent, Ever 17 will be $29.99, and a dual pack will be available for $44.99.

The games originally released in Japan only in 2000 (Never 7) and 2002 (Ever 17), and are a time-loop focused adventure series from Kotaro Uchikoshi, who later went on to write the Zero Escape series (999: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, Nine Doors, Virtue's Last Reward, Zero Time Dilemma) and the AI: The Somnium Files duology.