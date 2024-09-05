Level 5 Presentation Confirms Massive Scope Creep, New Transmedia Property

They claimed it was for the children, but by the time half this stuff launches there'll be an entirely new set of children.
Level-5 held a pre-Tokyo Game Show presentation this morning, tastefully called "For The Children", and announced a new game alongside providing updates for some existing projects.
- A new update for April's Megaton Musashi W will be out in November.
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (originally slated to launch in October but delayed in August) showed a new trailer and an April 2025 launch window, with the game adopting open worlds as well.
- Originally teased last year, Professor Layton: The New World of Steam received a new trailer and a "2025" release window.
- A planned Inazuma Elevan game subtitled "Victory Road" was slated for launch this year in Japan, and that has also been set over to June 2025 - a remake of the original Inazuma Eleven simply subtitled "Re" was also shown for 2026.
- DecaPolice, the suspense RPG originally slated for 2024 launch, was also shown with open world gameplay - and a 2026 launch window.
- The "one more thing" was a new cross-media property known as "Holy Horror Mansion", a "ghost craft" RPG which takes multiple cues from the Yo-Kai Watch games. Platforms have not been identified for the game, but more information will be provided in a standalone event next year.