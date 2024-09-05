We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Level 5 Presentation Confirms Massive Scope Creep, New Transmedia Property

by Donald Theriault - September 24, 2024, 9:01 pm EDT
They claimed it was for the children, but by the time half this stuff launches there'll be an entirely new set of children.

Level-5 held a pre-Tokyo Game Show presentation this morning, tastefully called "For The Children", and announced a new game alongside providing updates for some existing projects.

  • A new update for April's Megaton Musashi W will be out in November.
  • Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (originally slated to launch in October but delayed in August) showed a new trailer and an April 2025 launch window, with the game adopting open worlds as well.
  • Originally teased last year, Professor Layton: The New World of Steam received a new trailer and a "2025" release window.
  • A planned Inazuma Elevan game subtitled "Victory Road" was slated for launch this year in Japan, and that has also been set over to June 2025 - a remake of the original Inazuma Eleven simply subtitled "Re" was also shown for 2026.
  • DecaPolice, the suspense RPG originally slated for 2024 launch, was also shown with open world gameplay - and a 2026 launch window.
  • The "one more thing" was a new cross-media property known as "Holy Horror Mansion", a "ghost craft" RPG which takes multiple cues from the Yo-Kai Watch games. Platforms have not been identified for the game, but more information will be provided in a standalone event next year.

