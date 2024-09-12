We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Bandai Namco Acquires Rights To Former PS Vita Exclusive Freedom Wars, Remaster Due In January

by Donald Theriault - September 17, 2024, 8:50 pm EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Bandai Namco

This member of the Edmonton Panopticon is EXTREMELY confused right now.

There may be hope for Oreshika and Soul Sacrifice Delta, as one of the last first party titles for the PlayStation Vita is about to be remanded to some more prisons.

2014 action RPG Freedom Wars will receive a remastered version on January 10, according to a new trailer posted by Bandai Namco. Bamco will publish the Dimps-developed title, while Dimps has obtained the rights to the property according to director Takashi Tsukamoto.

In Freedom Wars, players create characters that are thrown into a prison cell immediately upon birth and forced to serve a million year prison sentence, but can get time off the sentence by fighting large monsters called "Abductors". The game supports co-op for up to eight players, and the previous release included a metagame where players could assign themselves to geographic areas known as "Panopticons" (also the name of the prison) to compete for ingame resources.

The announcement trailer, as well as a Famitsu trailer with additional gameplay footage, are below:

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer19 hours ago

If you are reading this and you aren't planning to play Freedom Wars then WTF is wrong with you?

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community Manager18 hours ago

I'm pretty sure I bought this on Vita and never played it.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement