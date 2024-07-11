Western Game Boy Advance Library Adds First Imports With Trio Of Starfy Games

Currently the domestic releases (outside Japan) have a 6-4 lead this month. Want to give the SNES library Terranigma to make it a one point game?

The Game Boy Advance library for Expansion Pack subscribers has picked up new titles - or at least titles brand new to the West.

An update tonight has added three titles in the Densetu no Starfy (The Legendary Starfy) series to the GBA library. The three games, released between 2002 and 2004 in Japan, were Tose-developed platformers with a focus on free movement, and the third game adds some multiplayer minigame support.

The only Starfy game to be localized previously was the second DS release, released in June 2009 in North America.