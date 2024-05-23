Dragon Quest III HD-2D Launching In November, Rest Of Erdrick Trilogy To Follow In 2025

And still HD-2D as John proceeds to punt a slime.

It wasn't Metroid Prime 4 long, but we also got proof of life from a 2021 announcement today.

After being announced as part of the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Dragon Quest franchise, a remake of Dragon Quest III in the Square "HD-2D" engine was shown today and confirmed a November 14 launch. It had been teased as part of this year's celebrations by series lead (and last man standing) Yuji Horii.

Additionally, a combo pack of the two predecessor (in release order)/successor (in series timeline order) games Dragon Quest I & II will launch in 2025, also remade with HD-2D art.