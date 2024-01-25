Partner Showcase Direct Announced For Wednesday, February 21

First party news will continue to be posted here.

The first Direct of the year is a predominantly third party one.

In a rare Monday afternoon on a holiday announcement, Nintendo has confirmed a 25 minute Partner Showcase will be released on Wednesday (February 21) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1500 CET. Unlike prior Directs, this will largely be focused on 3rd party announcements.

The last Partner Showcase aired on June 28, 2022 and included the announcements of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Nier: Automata, and the modern Persona trilogy on Switch.