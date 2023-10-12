First Taiko no Tatsujin Game To Be Pulled From Sale On November 30

And yet you can still buy the DLC. Go figure?

The first Taiko no Tatsujin Switch game is about to bang its last drum.

Bandai Namco have announced that the 2018 release Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n Fun will be delisted from the eShop on November 30. Two TnT games - the Rhythmic Adventure Pack from 2020 and Rhythm Festival from 2022 - will remain available.

In a surprising move, Drum 'n Fun's DLC will still be available for purchase after the base game is removed, suggesting a licensing issue with one of the tracks included in the base game is the reason for the discontinuation. The tracklist includes Japanese pop songs, anime licensed music, and Vocaloid tracks (the full list can be found on the game's Wikipedia page).