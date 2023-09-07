F-Zero 99 Receiving First Track Update

You've suffered through Port Town II, now you get to try the original.

The track count in F-Zero 99 has doubled.

A forthcoming update (due tomorrow) to the September 14 Direct shadowdrop will add the five Queen League tracks - Mute City II, Port Town I, Red Canyon I, White Land I and II - to the game, including the option to race them in Grand Prix mode. White Land I was previously available in the "Expert Tracks" mode.

This only leaves four of the King League tracks to be added from the original SNES game, as Port Town II is also available in the hard track option.