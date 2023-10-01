Episode 842: Mount Your Friends and Eat Your Consoles

These are literal instructions.

Anime World Report returns this week with a quad of CyberConnect2 games in the New Business line-up. This is definitely not normal or good, but we did do it.

James kicks the show off with concluding thoughts on .hack//G.U. Last Recode - a collection he swore he was not "going to play all the way through right now," which he of course then proceeded to play all the way through. It's a testament to how a strong premise, mysteries, and world building can carry weak writing. He then turns his attention to Quest for Camelot. He has many questions.

Jon has kept clean of this anime tide, and is playing Starfield - which he has only some quick thoughts on. He's also poking cautiously at Baldur's Gate 3, for fear its immenseness will ensnare him. Instead he's a Monster Hunter man, returning to World and also trying out the Niantic's Monster Hunter Go. Guess what game it's like...

Guillaume found another brawler in Final Vendetta, and this one he likes. He's also going in hard on CyberConnect2: killing orphans in Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (the sequel to the also-discussed Fuga: Melodies of Steel) and the ultimate expression of QTEs as a gameplay substitute in Asura's Wrath.

Greg closes out New Business with an update on F-Zero 99. The newly-added content is giving the game a little more heft.

After a break, we tackle a duo of Listener Mail (without taking two hours). This week we pick the next collection coming to Switch (and the missing one that should) and we eat our consoles. You can send your orders here.