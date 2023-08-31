Legend Of Legacy To Receive HD Remaster In Early 2024

Now this is a 7.5 you can set your watch to.

Thousand Year Door isn't the only RPG getting remastered on Switch next year.

NIS America have announced a remaster of 2015's Legend of Legacy - the 3DS title originally created by FuRyu and published initially by Atlus - will be available on Switch among other platforms "early next year". Preorders are already open on NIS America's store for standard, limited, and deluxe editions; the limited featuring a mini art book and digital soundtrack while the Deluxe adds in additional art cards and bumps the soundtrack up to a full CD.

