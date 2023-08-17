Mario Kart Tour To Enter Maintenance Mode In October

And we didn't even get the Fire Emblem crossover via Elimine.

Mario Kart Tour is getting the caution flag.

In an announcement today of upcoming content, it was announced that the tour beginning on October 4 (the "Battle Tour") will be the final tour to add new racers, courses, or cart parts. The tour following (a Halloween-themed tour launching on the 18th) will be the first to run as a repeat.

Mario Kart Tour went live in September 2019 and was originally set up as a gacha game, though it switched to a cash model in October of last year. Multiple tracks in the game have also been included as part of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.