WarioWare: Move It! Comes to Switch in November

Wario demands that you move it, move it this fall.

During today's Nintendo Direct it was announced that a new entry in the WarioWare series would be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 3, 2023. WarioWare: Move It! shakes up the formula by asking players to get their whole body into the act. With a Joy-Con in each hand, players will take on over 200 new series-staple microgames. Go it alone or play with a partner in co-op microgames.

A special Party Mode for four players was also shown during the Direct, with its own board-game style presentation. Some of the notable microgames shown off included one with Olimar from Pikmin and Mario on the slide from Peach's castle.

We'll have more coverage of WarioWare: Move It! as we get closed to its November launch.