Baten Kaitos Remasters Aiming For Mid-September Release

by Donald Theriault - June 19, 2023, 9:21 pm EDT
Source: Bandai Namco

The Southeast Asian trailer has outlined features that should shave 10% off the 100 hour monsters.

Bandai Namco has given the first release date worldwide for a pair of classic JRPGs announced in February.

A trailer from the Southeast Asian regional Bandai Namco Youtube channel (below) has given a release date of 14 September 2023 for the remakes of Baten Kaitos I & II announced in February's Direct. As this is a Thursday, that would mean a release on or around the 15th of September for Western regions.

The trailer also revealed some new features for the remakes, including an auto-win option, a random encounter switch, and the ability to speed up battles by up to 3 times.

riskman64Jordan Rudek, Reviews Editor3 hours ago

Those added features are music to my ears. Might actually finish one or both of these games now.

