We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Front Mission Remake To Deploy November 30

by Donald Theriault - November 2, 2022, 9:07 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Forever Entertainment

They literally couldn't cut it any closer.

The Year of Tactics will get a dose of mecha in November as promised.

Forever Entertainment, who are publishing the remakes of the Front Mission series, have confirmed a November 30 launch date for the remake of the 1995 Super Famicom strategy RPG. Preorders will open on November 16th, with a 10% preorder discount and a flat 15% discount for owners of other Forever titles.

The September general Nintendo Direct confirmed the first game in the Square-published series would be out in November, with the second title next year and the third with a date TBA.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement