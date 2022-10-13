Front Mission Remake To Deploy November 30

They literally couldn't cut it any closer.

The Year of Tactics will get a dose of mecha in November as promised.

Forever Entertainment, who are publishing the remakes of the Front Mission series, have confirmed a November 30 launch date for the remake of the 1995 Super Famicom strategy RPG. Preorders will open on November 16th, with a 10% preorder discount and a flat 15% discount for owners of other Forever titles.

The September general Nintendo Direct confirmed the first game in the Square-published series would be out in November, with the second title next year and the third with a date TBA.