Tales of Symphonia Remastered Announced for Switch

A seminal entry in the 'Tales of' franchise is returning to Nintendo systems after nearly twenty years.

Few details were given besides an early 2023 release. Tales of Symphonia originally launched as a GameCube exclusive in 2003, though it ported to PlayStation 2 with extra content a year later in Japan. An HD remaster of that updated version would eventually be released on PlayStation 3 in 2014. Presumably the new remaster on Switch will include content from the PS2 version, but this has not been confirmed yet.