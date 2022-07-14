Tactics Ogre: Reborn Announced For Switch

I guess you could call this a concentric remake.

One of the worst kept secrets in the industry has finally been made official by Square Enix.

After multiple trademark filings and a listing on the PlayStation store, SE has announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn - a remake of 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, itself a remake of the 1995 Super Famicom RPG later released on the original PlayStation in North America - will release on November 11, 2022 on Switch.

The second title in the Ogre Battle series of strategy RPGs, Reborn combines traditional strategy/RPG elements with added features such as a tarot-based stat system.