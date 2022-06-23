Nintendo Announces Acquisition Of Former Development Partner Dynamo Pictures

A rare example of an "acqhire" from Nintendo, since they're going in-house.

Nintendo has made a small acquisition in order to create an in-house visual content creator.

In a statement on the company's investor website released this morning (NA time), Nintendo announced the acquisition of Dynamo Pictures Inc.: when the deal closes (expected in October), the company will be renamed "Nintendo Pictures Co. Ltd." and focus on enhancing "the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group".

Dynamo's previous work with Nintendo included being a part of the "Project M" team for Metroid: Other M, as well as assisting with the Pikmin Short Movies that released alongside the original launch of Pikmin 3 in 2013 (2014 outside Japan). In recent years, they have focused on CG and modeling work for anime series.