Star Fox Inspired Ex-Zodiac Coming to Switch

Now with 50% more Space Harrier
According to publisher, Pixeljam, the indie Star Fox-like Ex-Zodiac is coming to Switch next year. The game is planned for a late 2023 release on Nintendo Switch around the same time it is planned to leave early access on Steam. Ex-Zodiac is the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign and blends influences of games like Star Fox and Space Harrier. It is being developed by solo dev Ben Hickling and is planned for a Steam Early Access release on July 21, 2022.
#ExZodiac is finally going into early access next month!— Ben Hickling // MNKY (@BenHickling) June 21, 2022
⚠️ July 21st, 2022⚠️
While you're waiting, here's an updated sneak peek!
If you haven't already, please consider adding the game to your wish list over on Steam:https://t.co/PlyMCCKdgt pic.twitter.com/szmH1raFqK
The author of this article supported Ex-Zodiac on Kickstarter