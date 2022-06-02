Star Fox Inspired Ex-Zodiac Coming to Switch

Now with 50% more Space Harrier

According to publisher, Pixeljam, the indie Star Fox-like Ex-Zodiac is coming to Switch next year. The game is planned for a late 2023 release on Nintendo Switch around the same time it is planned to leave early access on Steam. Ex-Zodiac is the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign and blends influences of games like Star Fox and Space Harrier. It is being developed by solo dev Ben Hickling and is planned for a Steam Early Access release on July 21, 2022.