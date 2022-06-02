No Man's Sky Lifts Off October 7

How can an infinite number of planets run on Switch? We'll find out in early autumn.

After dropping Taiko no Tatsujin's release date last night, Bandai Namco have given another release date for a game from the February Nintendo Direct.

No Man's Sky, the space flight sim announced earlier this year, will release physically and digitally on October 7. Bandai Namco is distributing the physical version.

The formerly embattled game originally launched in 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and PC, and has had multiple updates leading up to the launch of the Switch version.