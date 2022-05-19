Billy Kametz: 1987 - 2022

That first date is probably the most painful of them all.

A rising star in voice acting - including several prominent Nintendo roles - has died.

Billy Kametz died on Thursday (June 9) at the age of 35. He had recently taken a sabbatical from voice acting due to stage IV colon cancer, and donations can be made in his name to the Colon Cancer Coalition.

Although best known as the voice of Ferdinand von Aegir in 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses and the upcoming Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, he has credits in Triangle Strategy (Jerrom), Monster Hunter Rise (hunter voice), Pokemon Masters (Blue), and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles. Anime credits include the protagonist of Promare and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable.