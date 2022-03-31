Sonic Origins Ringing In On June 23

No kissing girls or chili dogs, just a first level of SPEED and then some platforming.

Nearly a year after its reveal (and after several content ratings authorities conferred judgment on it) the compilation of Sonics 1, 2, 3&Knuckles and CD is picking a most appropriate launch day.

Sega have released a new trailer for the Sonic Origins collection confirming the bundle would launch on June 23 - 31 years to the day from the release of the original Genesis / Mega Drive hit.

The collection will launch at US39.99 for a standard edition or $44.99 for a "digital deluxe" edition that offers added difficult quests and a soundtrack player with "exclusive tracks from the Mega Drive games". The tracks will also be sold separately. Preordering either version also offers a "Mirror Mode".