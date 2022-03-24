Nintendo Reaches Deal With UK Regulator To Make Automatic Renewal For Subscriptions Opt-In

Will this be worldwide? Let us know in the Talkback.

An agreement with a UK competition bureau has forced a change to Nintendo's practice of automatic renewal for Switch Online and the Expansion Pack, at least in that territory.

The notice as posted on GamesIndustry.biz confirms that the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have reached an agreement with Nintendo and Sony, similar to one reached with Microsoft earlier this year. Nintendo's change will be to make the automatic renewal of Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions (including the Expansion Pack) opt-in. Previously, any purchase of the online subscription locked in automatic renewal and required navigating to the Switch's account settings to opt out.

It is not known if this will apply worldwide or merely to the UK: a member of the Nintendo World Report staff located in Canada added a year to the time of an Expansion Pack subscription on April 6 of this year, and was automatically set up with an automatic renewal for October 2023.