Giving more time to the world (also that whole pandemic thing).

The sequel to Breath of the Wild has been officially delayed out of 2022.

In a video posted on their various social media, Zelda director Eiji Aonuma confirmed the new target release of Spring 2023. Aonuma cited a need for additional development time and wanting to add new gameplay elements to the world.

Four consecutive console Zeldas have now been delayed publicly: Twilight Princess from 2005 to 2006, Skyward Sword from 2010 to 2011, Breath of the Wild from a targeted 2015 to 2017, and now the sequel.