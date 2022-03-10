We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Switch

Sequel To Breath Of The Wild Delayed To "Spring 2023"

by Donald Theriault - March 29, 2022, 10:12 am EDT
Total comments: 4 Source: Nintendo

Giving more time to the world (also that whole pandemic thing).

The sequel to Breath of the Wild has been officially delayed out of 2022.

In a video posted on their various social media, Zelda director Eiji Aonuma confirmed the new target release of Spring 2023. Aonuma cited a need for additional development time and wanting to add new gameplay elements to the world.

Four consecutive console Zeldas have now been delayed publicly: Twilight Princess from 2005 to 2006, Skyward Sword from 2010 to 2011, Breath of the Wild from a targeted 2015 to 2017, and now the sequel.

Talkback

Luigi Dude3 hours ago

Not that surprising.  Xenoblade 3 coming out in September was already looking suspicious for Zelda but an Open World Pokemon coming out shortly after that made this more likely to happen.

A lot of people probably don't realize how big this game will be.  Yes it's reusing old assets, but the amount of new content will probably make it a much bigger game then the first BOTW.

Ian Sane1 hour ago

So is the Switch successor going to get announced and this is going to show up as a simultaneous release for both the old and new system?  That's practically become a Zelda trademark.

Adrock1 hour ago

This is why Nintendo should stop announcing games so early, especially Zelda. It rarely meets these self-imposed deadlines. That said, maybe don’t do that anymore? I get there’s probably pressure from shareholders. Then again, Switch has been cleaning up since launch. Did Nintendo really need to announce a new Zelda game that early?

Can’t say I’m even disappointed. A couple teasers and a vague “2022” release window wasn’t enough to build excitement. I need to see a game in a playable state and at most six months away, preferably three, to pique my interest. Otherwise, I don’t need to care about it yet.

Ian Sane35 minutes ago

Quote from: Adrock

This is why Nintendo should stop announcing games so early, especially Zelda. It rarely meets these self-imposed deadlines. That said, maybe don’t do that anymore? I get there’s probably pressure from shareholders. Then again, Switch has been cleaning up since launch. Did Nintendo really need to announce a new Zelda game that early?

I think this stems from the not-too-distant past where Nintendo consoles had issues with having a full release schedule.  They probably felt they needed to have big games announced ahead of time to give their customers the impression that the system was still being supported and was a worthwhile investment.  "Zelda is coming!  Don't be discouraged that there are only three games coming out for the next four months and buy a competitor's product!"  This isn't necessary on the Switch but old habits die hard and now that they had announced it all those years back they kind of have to provide an update if the deadline passes.

