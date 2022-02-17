JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Remaster Announced For Switch Release In Early Fall

...and yes, this is a Jojo reference.

Anime World Report is already prepping the forklifts as a beloved fighting game is getting remastered for Switch.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, an enhanced version of the 2013 PlayStation 3 fighting game with numerous additional fighters, will be out in "early fall" for Switch and other platforms. The original All-Star Battle had 32 characters, while the R version will feature 50 characters from all of the arcs of the story.

The original release in 2013 received the rare 40/40 rating from Famitsu magazine.