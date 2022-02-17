Square Enix Announces New Strategy RPG The DioField Chronicle

What do you get when you combine SMT Strange Journey, Fire Emblem Awakening, and Game of Thrones? Well...

Sony's State of Play usually doesn't have Switch announcements, but one of the many Square Enix announcements today is coming to the hybrid console.

The DioField Chronicle is a new strategy RPG developed by Lancarse (Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey and its redux, more recently Monark) that will be out sometime in 2022. Boasting a "real time tactical battle" system, the story takes place in a land that is invaded after two centuries of peace.

Square has confirmed the scenario is written by Yuu Ohshima, who penned the scenario for Fire Emblem Awakening, and the orchestral soundtrack is composed by Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones, Pacific Rim, Westworld among others).