Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update Adds Support For Switch Online N64 Controller

Hey, maybe they can start selling it again for the holiday? Or permanently? Permanently is good.

Eight months after its discontinuation, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has received an update to include another controller for one of its contingent games.

The update is now available for download and adds support for the Nintendo Switch Online-member exclusive Nintendo 64 controller to Super Mario 64. A similar update was released about one year ago that added support for GameCube controllers (via the adapter) in Super Mario Sunshine.