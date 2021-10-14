We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update Adds Support For Switch Online N64 Controller

by Donald Theriault - November 3, 2021, 9:26 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Hey, maybe they can start selling it again for the holiday? Or permanently? Permanently is good.

Eight months after its discontinuation, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has received an update to include another controller for one of its contingent games.

The update is now available for download and adds support for the Nintendo Switch Online-member exclusive Nintendo 64 controller to Super Mario 64. A similar update was released about one year ago that added support for GameCube controllers (via the adapter) in Super Mario Sunshine.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement