Koei Tecmo Reveals New Warriors Title Based On Touken Ranbu Franchise

If you're not familiar, imagine if every Xenoblade 2 blade was a hot dude.

The next series to get the Warriors treatment from Koei Tecmo is one of the more unique Japanese franchises.

The combo kings have revealed Touken Ranbu Warriors, recently announced in Japan, will launch in the West on May 24, 2022 as a digital-only title. Touken Ranbu is a free to play web-based card game that launched in Japan in 2015 (worldwide launch this past April) whose main character animates famous swords as men to fight off evil forces.

As with other Warriors games, the swords will strike down large armies of foes in combo-based combat. More details and gameplay are in this trailer: