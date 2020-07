And then you too can ask the simple question: "Why is Fight Crab?"

The Switch version of the crazy crustacean fighter Fight Crab will be out just before summer's end.

Mastiff have confirmed September 15 as the eShop release date for the multiplayer claw-based fighter. Pricing for the game has not been disclosed.

The seafood strikers will be able to face off in local and online play for up to 4 players in a 2v2.